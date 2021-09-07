Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.90. Pacira BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.15.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $119,879.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $489,576. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $12,834,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $56.45. 758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,809. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

