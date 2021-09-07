PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

