PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.07.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.