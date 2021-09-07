Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 68,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.