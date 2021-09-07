Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 48 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $306.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $171.18 and a 12 month high of $309.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.89.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

