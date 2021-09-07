Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 403.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.