Parallel Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,249,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $732,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,455,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

