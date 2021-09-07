Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Sold by GSI Capital Advisors LLC

GSI Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,933 shares during the period. Paramount Group makes up about 1.5% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,956,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,246,000 after purchasing an additional 619,905 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after buying an additional 4,046,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 171,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 1,442,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,108. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

