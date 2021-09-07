Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,432 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.