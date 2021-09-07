Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $201,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE O opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.