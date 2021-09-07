Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $209,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 141.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.