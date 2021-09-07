Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

CSTL opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total value of $155,419.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock worth $10,523,225 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

