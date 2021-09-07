ParkinGo Price Hits $0.0696 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 5% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $653.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,706.77 or 0.99861494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00045361 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00065305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007579 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002177 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005969 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.