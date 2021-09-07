Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.48. 85,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 149,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pason Systems to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pason Systems to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.93 million and a P/E ratio of 188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

