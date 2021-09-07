Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $318,808.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,956.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total transaction of $355,853.40.

TWST traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. 332,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,190. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after acquiring an additional 513,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after acquiring an additional 481,979 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

