Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 104,852 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,035,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $24,602,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

