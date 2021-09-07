PAXEX Reaches Market Cap of $8,951.38 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $8,951.38 and $52.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAXEX has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.44 or 0.00904780 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

