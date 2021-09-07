Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Trading Down 7.1%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.99. 60,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,316,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

About Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

