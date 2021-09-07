PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.51. PaySign has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

