PCHAIN Price Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One PCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00059464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00147948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.00736063 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.