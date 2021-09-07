Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.41. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

