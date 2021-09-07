PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives $5.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. 199,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,751. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 83.1% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

