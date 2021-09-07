Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

IHAK opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $41.64. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85.

