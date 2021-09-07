Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 640 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $466.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

