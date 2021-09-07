Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 3,990 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.46.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.