Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $572,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 343.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Globe Life by 16.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE:GL opened at $94.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.