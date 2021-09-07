Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,687 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,210.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 53,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period.

STIP stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.05. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

