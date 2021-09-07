Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

