Permission Coin Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASK)

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $36.99 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Permission Coin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00130374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00173605 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.96 or 0.08058846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,568.55 or 0.99626480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.00874224 BTC.

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,111,788,864 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

