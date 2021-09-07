Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) shares rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 12,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

About Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

