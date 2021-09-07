Persistence Achieves Market Cap of $339.20 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $339.20 million and $1.80 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00018032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00160932 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.93 or 0.00743401 BTC.

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 114,278,003 coins and its circulating supply is 39,848,488 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

