PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) CFO Acquires $39,100.00 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) CFO Robert J. Folkes bought 10,000 shares of PetVivo stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OTCMKTS PETV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Get PetVivo alerts:

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.