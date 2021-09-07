Phala.Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Tops $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars.

