Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,436 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 46.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

PM opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.93 and a 52-week high of $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

