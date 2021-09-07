PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $422,270.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $422,270.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00060371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00143503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00044697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00717107 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

