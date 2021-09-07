Phore (PHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $2.31 million and $12,458.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.00567127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,872,055 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

