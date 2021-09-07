Pigeoncoin 1-Day Volume Hits $84,490.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and $84,490.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006967 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

