Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.