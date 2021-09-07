Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Jonathan J. Doyle Sells 4,496 Shares

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PIPR traded down $6.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

