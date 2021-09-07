Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Insider Sells $1,383,049.05 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $6.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,955,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

