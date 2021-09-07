Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 78.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Plexus by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.89. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.