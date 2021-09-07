PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 69 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $149.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

