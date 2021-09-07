PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,705 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

