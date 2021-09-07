PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4,548.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after acquiring an additional 597,029 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $650.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $659.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $596.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $505.20.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

