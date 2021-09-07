PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $5.26 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $2,085.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,970.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,868.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,521 shares of company stock valued at $13,276,032. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.