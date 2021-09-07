PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 15,666 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $122.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

