PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,250 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $48,006,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,891,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.41.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.