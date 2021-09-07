PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

