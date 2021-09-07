Polis Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $331.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001567 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00039153 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.93 or 0.01064687 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

