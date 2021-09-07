Polymetal International’s (POLY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,780 ($23.26).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,454 ($19.00) on Friday. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,031 ($26.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,532.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,752.08. The stock has a market cap of £6.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

